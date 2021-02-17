Indian Television Academy Awards Winners Surbhi Chandna & Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Producer Thank Fans

The 20th edition of The Indian Television Academy Awards was held on February 14, 2021. The event was hosted by Maniesh Paul and who's who from the television industry walked the red carpet in style. Many actors bagged awards for their contribution in Television industry. Among them were, Surbhi Chandna, who bagged Best Actress Award; and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer, Binaifer Kohli who bagged Best Landmark Show of TV award. The Naagin 5 actress and BGPH makers expressed gratitude to fans.

Surbhi Chandna shared a few picture from the awards ceremony and wrote, "This night has to be one of the Most Special Nights in a long time. It was a Valentine Date with the Indian Television Awards 2020 😉 When you aren't expecting winning since you know all the contenders everyone out there in the category is soo deserving. Here Happily Posing with my 20th ITA 2020 Best Actress Award (Popular) for Naagin 5 ( #scians this is yours for your endless votes)."

Naagin also bagged 'Best Landmark Show' award which was also received by the actress. She also thanked Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms on behalf of the team members of all the seasons.

Surbhi wrote, "The other Trophy is for each and every member (season 1 to 5 ) associated with one of the Biggest Franchise on Television. Naagin truly is one LandMark of a Show and we all take so much Pride in being a small Part of the biggest Show on Television ever. I on Behalf of team members of all Seasons want to thank and be eternally Grateful to Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms ♥️🧿 And so much respect to all the fans who have been so loyal to the Brand and have given Immense Love always."

On the other hand, the producer of &TV's show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Binaifer Kohli, thanked fans and jury for bestowing them with the 'Landmark Show' title. She was quoted by TOI as saying, "It is the love and appreciation in addition to winning industry awards such as this that keeps us motivated to go that extra mile and continue entertaining our fans. Bagging 'The Landmark Show' title is an honour and reiterates the impact the show has had on the audience. We cannot thank you, our ardent followers enough and the jury for bestowing us with this title. We promise to continue working towards entertaining viewers with our content."

