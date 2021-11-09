India’s Got Talent: Kirron Kher Joins Shilpa Shetty Kundra And Badshah As A Judge

Providing viewers with rich content, entertainment and a diverse pool of talent across different shows, Sony Entertainment Television is causing quite a stir amongst its viewers. Taking the entertainment level a notch higher and strengthening its foothold in the non-fiction category, the channel is geared up for an exciting new season of India's Got Talent. With its inherent diversity and inclusivity, the show is a celebration of the spectacular and distinctive talent that India has to offer. Making this latest season more interesting will be Bollywood's veteran actress and the life of this reality show, Kirron Kher who is returning as the judge on India's Got Talent alongside the stunning and glamourous actress, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and India's popular rapper, Badshah.

Kirron Kher, who has been associated with India's Got Talent since its inception, expressed her excitement saying, "India's Got Talent has always been close to my heart! This being my 9th year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, India's Got Talent is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better."

She further adds, "It's always been a moment of pride for me to be a part of a show that helps turn dreams into reality by giving a platform for everybody to showcase their rare talent. I am extremely elated to be judging the show with the beautiful and lovely Shilpa Shetty Kundra and our Punjabi munda, Badshah. Above all, I am extremely happy to be a part of the show and cannot wait to take on this new journey of discovering what India has in store this year."

Sony Entertainment Television is getting ready to celebrate India's unique and diverse talent with India's Got Talent, exclusively on Sony TV.