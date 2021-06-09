India's Got Talent To Be Aired On Sony TV; Channel Shares New Promo

India's Got Talent is all set to return to television soon, but this time not on Colors TV. The reality show, which is the Indian adaptation of the international format titled Got Talent that is created and owned by Syco and Fremantle, has been acquired by Sony Entertainment Television.

Sony TV shared a teaser of the upcoming season and captioned it as, "Ab India dikhayega apna hunar Sony par. India's Got Talent, coming soon only on Sony. Stay tuned!"

As per IE report, the makers are yet to finalise judges and host of the show. Apparently, the makers are working on the audition process, which will depend on the new shoot regulations laid by the government. A source revealed to the leading daily that currently, the show is at a very nascent stage and a lot of things need to be finalised. But as soon as the show got greenlit, the team decided to make the announcement as it's going to be a very big season.

Ashish Golwalkar, Head- Content, Sony Entertainment Television & Digital Business said, "India's Got Talent as a format holds great potential, and Sony Entertainment Television's stronghold in the non-fiction talent-led reality show formats gives us yet another opportunity to resonate with the audience. Having acquired the rights from Fremantle, we are gearing up for an exciting new season of India's Got Talent and we look forward to showcasing the best talent in our country."

Aradhana Bhola, MD, Fremantle, India said, "Got Talent holds the Guinness World Record for the Most Successful Reality Format in television history. At Fremantle, we are delighted to be partnering with Sony Entertainment Television on yet another of our successful formats, India's Got Talent. With its inherent diversity and inclusivity, the show is a true and unique representation of the talent of the people of India. It is our sincere hope that the forthcoming season will continue to offer irresistible entertainment to the audience who have given it so much love through the years."