Indraneil Sengupta Quashes Reports Of Trouble In Marriage; Says 'Barkha And I Are Doing Absolutely Fine'

Popular actors Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Sengupta are one of the most loved couples in Telly town. The duo has always been flaunting their passionate love for one another on social media with their fans. It must be noted that Indraneil and Barkha have been married for 13 years now and have a 10-year-old daughter named Meira.

But lately, there have been several reports floating on the media suggesting that the couple is going through a rough patch in their marriage for a few months now. It was also reported that their marital discord had something to do with a Bengali actress named Ishaa Saha and Indraneil's alleged proximity to her.

However now, Indraneil has dismissed the rumours and told Calcutta Times, “Barkha and I are doing absolutely fine, thank you. ”He then said that he is well aware of these rumours and that they are completely baseless in nature. He also added that the reports claiming that he visits Kolkata often are not true as well.

Indraneil Sengupta Reacts To Backlash He Drew For Calling Barkha 'Neighbours Envy, Owner’s Pride'

The Yeh Hai Chahatein actor added, “I do not know the source, but all these are merely rumours. The reports also claimed that I have been visiting Kolkata often. That is untrue. I travel to Kolkata only for work. The last time I was there, it was for a shoot. My next Kolkata trip too will just be for some work assignment. Barkha and I have a long career ahead and I am okay with such rumours popping up at times. There is nothing I can do about it.”

In the meantime, the Times of India tried getting in touch with Barkha Sengupta for her comment but she remained unavailable. It must be noted that the actress hasn’t spoken about the matter as of yet.

Exclusive Interview! The Gone Game’s Indraneil Sengupta Reveals Why We Should Watch The Show

For the unversed, the rumours of Indraneil’s proximity to Ishaa started doing the rounds when they were shooting for a film named Tarulotar Bhoot in March. Ishaa Saha had also celebrated her birthday with Indraneil when they were filming in some remote villages of Burdwan in West Bengal. As per sources, the duo formed a great friendship whilst working together, which eventually led to these rumours.