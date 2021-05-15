International Day Of Families: Celebs Say Life Is All About Loving Family

It is our family that nurtures and prepares us to face the world. But in today's fast paced lifestyle we often have less time to spend with our loved ones and take them for granted. So when this pandemic suddenly pulled the strings forcing the world to come to a halt, the one thing that many of us realised is the importance of staying close to our family. This International Day of Families (May 15), celebrities tell us how important it is for a child to grow with a family around and how the earlier joint family set-up was way healthier than today's nuclear families. Read on.

Delnaaz Irani: Family is everything for me. I have been fortunate to have my family in Mumbai itself. Given that our profession demands us to stay in the city I am thankful to be born and raised here. Many people working in our industry are not from the city. They come here and struggle. This happens in case of other professions also. Family is a very integral part of life. In today's time we do understand that family and a good set of friends are not just important but is all that you need. Family is the one who will be with you through thick and thin. I have always been a protected child and sister. I am the only girl in the family, I have two brothers of my own and many cousin brothers and sisters. We all are there for each other. I don't know what joint family is because I was raised in a nuclear family but I was always attached to my grandparents.

Sidharrth Sipani: In my opinion it is incredibly important to grow with a family around. From what I have learned with regards to the significance of family no matter how big or small, legitimate or illegitimate it is supposed to be someone's bedrock, comfort zone, sounding board, love nest of acceptance, an interaction with others that prepares you for life, helps in defining your purpose as well. Family values that children inherit from their parents, grandparents, things they teach us in day-to-day help them grow. Parents play a significant role in children's psychological development. The size of that role depends on the amount of time that the adults devote to each child's development.

Sneh Binny: Well! Family is definitely important. It helps in inculcating values and ethics in a child at a young age. Nuclear Families make it difficult for the child to get those values at a young age, as in many cases both the parents are not available to take care of the child all the time, whereas in a larger family set-up, the child gets nurtured by other members of the family if their parents are busy earning to take care of their loved ones. But at the end of the day, nothing is bad if we know how to turn the tide. And whether nuclear or joint family, it's always a choice.

Aly Goni: Life is all about loving your family. I have grown up with a lot of family members around in Jammu, so I never ever thought of growing up in a nuclear family. The interpersonal equation in a joint family makes you feel secure and human. Nuclear family is a different concept altogether. The coming generation may not know the concept of joint families especially in metro cities. I feel ghar ke environment ka bahut fark padta hai. People are needed in everyone's life. We all need good people around us and all generations understand that.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant Says If Her Marriage With Ritesh Will Not Sustain, She Will Never Marry Again

Amit Sarin: I might be settled abroad but at heart I am a true blue desi and my childhood years were with a lot of family members around. And that has strengthened my personality. So I also teach my children the value of a family. I am constantly in touch with my parents and relatives who live in India. Nuclear families are reality but in a lot of places joint families still exist, and will always exist.

Also Read: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Promo Highlights The Changing Dynamics Of Dev & Sona's Relationship

Rohit Choudhary: For me every day is a family day and no one can understand you better than your family. Only family will always think about your well being, that's why in life it is very important that we all should always stay close to our family, give first preference to our loved ones. During our childhood years, we did not open up in front of our parents but today's generation, parents and children are friends. It has made communication better. I would advise everyone to give more importance to their family. The next generation thinks they should not be involving parents in everything but that is wrong. You should take advice from your parents because they have knowledge and experience. Also, no one will understand you better than your parents. They are the biggest well wishers you always have, so do take their guidance before deciding on what is right and wrong.