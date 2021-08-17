    For Quick Alerts
      International Iconic Awards 2021: Nikki, Surbhi, Jasmin-Aly, Helly-Rrahul & Others Look Stylish In Black

      Television's most-awaited awards International Iconic Awards 2021 was held yesterday (August 16). It was a star-studded affair with who's who from the television industry gracing the event. Helly Shah, Rrahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Mallika Singh, Sumedh Mudgalkar and others walked the red carpet in style. Take a look at a few pictures.

      Bigg Boss 14's popular jodi Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were seen twining in black outfits. Jasmin looked stunning in a knee-length dress while her actor boyfriend looked dapper in a black suit with leather jacket.

      Rahul Vaidya, who recently got married to actress and girlfriend Disha Parmar, walked the red carpet in a royal blue suit.

      While Surbhi Chandna, who was seen in Naagin 5, looked stunning in a black dress and laced skirt, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli looked gorgeous in a glittery black dress.

      Helly Shah and Rrahul Sudhir, who played the roles of Ridhima and Vansh in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, too were seen twining in black.

      Kumkum Bhagya's Leena Jumani, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actor Karanvir Sharma, Bigg Boss 14's Naina Singh and other television stars too graced the event.

      (Images Source: Instagram)

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 0:15 [IST]
