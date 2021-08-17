International Iconic Awards 2021: Nikki, Surbhi, Jasmin-Aly, Helly-Rrahul & Others Look Stylish In Black

Television's
most-awaited
awards
International
Iconic
Awards
2021
was
held
yesterday
(August
16).
It
was
a
star-studded
affair
with
who's
who
from
the
television
industry
gracing
the
event.
Helly
Shah,
Rrahul
Vaidya,
Aly
Goni,
Jasmin
Bhasin,
Mallika
Singh,
Sumedh
Mudgalkar
and
others
walked
the
red
carpet
in
style.
Take
a
look
at
a
few
pictures.
Jasmin
&
Aly
Bigg
Boss
14's
popular
jodi
Jasmin
Bhasin
and
Aly
Goni
were
seen
twining
in
black
outfits.
Jasmin
looked
stunning
in
a
knee-length
dress
while
her
actor
boyfriend
looked
dapper
in
a
black
suit
with
leather
jacket.
Rahul
Vaidya
Rahul
Vaidya,
who
recently
got
married
to
actress
and
girlfriend
Disha
Parmar,
walked
the
red
carpet
in
a
royal
blue
suit.
Surbhi
Chandna
&
Nikki
Tamboli
While
Surbhi
Chandna,
who
was
seen
in
Naagin
5,
looked
stunning
in
a
black
dress
and
laced
skirt,
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
11
and
Bigg
Boss
14's
Nikki
Tamboli
looked
gorgeous
in
a
glittery
black
dress.
Helly
Shah
&
Rrahul
Sudhir
Helly
Shah
and
Rrahul
Sudhir,
who
played
the
roles
of
Ridhima
and
Vansh
in
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan
2,
too
were
seen
twining
in
black.