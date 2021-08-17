International Iconic Awards 2021: Nikki, Surbhi, Jasmin-Aly, Helly-Rrahul & Others Look Stylish In Black

Jasmin & Aly

Bigg Boss 14's popular jodi Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were seen twining in black outfits. Jasmin looked stunning in a knee-length dress while her actor boyfriend looked dapper in a black suit with leather jacket.

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya, who recently got married to actress and girlfriend Disha Parmar, walked the red carpet in a royal blue suit.

Surbhi Chandna & Nikki Tamboli

While Surbhi Chandna, who was seen in Naagin 5, looked stunning in a black dress and laced skirt, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli looked gorgeous in a glittery black dress.

Helly Shah & Rrahul Sudhir

Helly Shah and Rrahul Sudhir, who played the roles of Ridhima and Vansh in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, too were seen twining in black.

Other Actors

Kumkum Bhagya's Leena Jumani, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actor Karanvir Sharma, Bigg Boss 14's Naina Singh and other television stars too graced the event.