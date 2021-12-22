International Iconic Awards 2021 Winners List: Debattama Saha, Anushka Sen, Akshit & Others Win Big

Mohammad Nazim & Gia Manek

Tera Mera Saath Rahe actors Mohammad Nazim and Gia Manek won awards. The actor shared a picture on his Instagram account and captioned it as, "International Iconic Actor Of Indian Television!' I didn't want to believe it, but I guess we really are gia_manek 🤩 Thank You internationaliconicaward for the honor & a huge shoutout for team #TeraMeraSaathRahe 😇🤍."

Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen, who was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and is quite active on social media, bagged Youngest Style Diva Of India 2021 award. The actress looked pretty in a white floral dress with drop sleeves.

Akshit Sukhija

Akshit Sukhija, who became a household name with Shubh Aarambh and was last seen in Lakshmi Ghar Aayi, also bagged an award at the event.

Debattama Saha

Debattama Saha, who became popular with her role of Aanokhi in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani, apparently bagged 'Most Promising Personality' award at the event. The actress looked gorgeous in a black dress.

(Image Source: Instagram)

Vindhya Tiwary

Vindhya Tiwary shared a picture and wrote, "Thank u so much internationaliconicaward #iiaawards2021 for this award ❤ means a lot !! Thank u everyone who has been part of my journey n loving me unconditionally !! With every acknowledgement comes responsibility n i promise i will always keep working hard 😇🙏."

Twinkle Vasisht

Twinkle Vasisht, who won Best Sister On Indian Television, shared a couple of pictures and captioned them with a lengthy note thanking everyone who helped her in the journey and bag award.