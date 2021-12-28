Iqbal Khan And His Wife Sneha To Welcome Their Second Child; Couple Shares Good News On Instagram

Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai fame Iqbal Khan and his wife Sneha are all set to welcome their second child soon. The couple announced this delightful news on Instagram with a cute post on the occasion of Christmas. Sneha Khan took to the photo-blogging site and shared a picture with her husband Iqbal, in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump.

She captioned the post as, "Merry Christmas. Blessed, grateful and loved. Sending lots of love and blessings to each and everyone. Special duaas for those who are unable to spend this holiday season with their loved ones. #christmasonboard #khans #familia #xmascolors #babyonboard #mumbaiblogger #momblogger #contentcreator #godiskind."

Sneha also shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle and flaunted her baby bump. Interestingly, Iqbal Khan and Sneha's close friends from the industry are very happy for the couple. Actor Amit Tandon commented on their picture by stating, "Congrats guys wow that's amazing."

Let us tell you, Iqbal Khan and Sneha got married in 2007. They welcomed their first baby, a daughter in 2011. They have named her Ammaara. Talking about Iqbal's career, the actor has worked in shows like Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Kahiin To Hoga, Kavyanjali, Waaris, Sanjog Se Bani Sangini, Dil Se Dil Tak and so on. He has also acted in movies like Kuch Dil Ne Kaha, Fun2shh, Unforgettable, Indoo Ki Jawani and so on.

In an interview with the leading portal, Iqbal Khan had revealed that he was offered Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Molkki. However, he couldn't do it because of budget issues. He was supposed to play the lead roles which are currently being played by Nakuul Mehta (BALH 2) and Amar Upadhyay (Molkki).