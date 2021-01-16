Iqbal Khan Says He Has Done Intimate Scenes In The Past & He's Ashamed Of Doing That

Iqbal Khan is one of the popular and talented actors in the television industry. He is known for his good boy kind of image and is in no mood to change his image on-screen. Recently, the actor was seen in web series Crackdown, in which he played the role of Zorawar Kalra. In an interview with TOI, Iqbal revealed that he has done intimate scenes in the past but he is ashamed of doing that. Although he said that he doesn't mind doing bold scenes but can't do a project which is entirely based on intimate scenes.

Iqbal was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I have done bold roles in the past wherein I had intimate scenes, but I am ashamed of doing that. I don't mind doing an intimate scene but once the scene goes beyond a few seconds it becomes cheap! A scene then doesn't have any weight or relevance to it. The project which I did, which I don't want to name, was my fault. A few scenes are still okay, but I can't do a project which is entirely based on intimate scenes."

Iqbal said that he is getting good and interesting offers for leads on television and a lot of things are in the pipeline. He added that he never had to struggle for television, but for films, it is different, especially when they do a lot of television.

The actor added, "The TV tag carries a lot of weight in a negative way as far as film offers are concerned. The entertainment industry has this myth that a good TV actor cannot run a film on his own, however, an average or a below average film actor gets to do a TV show phir chahe that might bomb badly only. But the tag matters a lot. Unfortunately, TV actors get meaty roles in films but not big lead roles."

