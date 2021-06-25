Is Ashi Singh Doing New Show With Shagun Pandey? Here's What The Actress Has To Say!

Ashi Singh, who became a household name with her role of Naina in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, was last seen as Yasmin in Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga. There have been reports that suggest that the actress has been finalised to play lead role in Shashi and Sumeet Mittal's next untitled show that features Shagun Pandey, who is currently seen in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.

When Ashi was asked if she is doing the show, she was quoted by TOI as saying, "I haven't received any official confirmation, neither have I signed on the dotted line yet. So, I can't comment on this at the moment."

A source associated with the show revealed that the story of the show revolves around an exceptionally unconventional girl, that will be played by Ashi. It is being said that the storyline and her journey will be an inspiration to many people her age.

The source further added, "We have worked with Ashi and Shagun in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye respectively. Both are talented and professional and fit the bill perfectly."

Meanwhile, Ashi in her previous interview with ETimes TV, had revealed that she is trying to stay positive during the lockdown. She said that although it gets boring sitting at home, there is no other option as staying indoors is only way to stay safe. She added that she is trying her best to be productive, not to let the negativity creep in or affect her and is trying to look at the brighter side.