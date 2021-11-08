Is Bigg Boss 15's Umar Riaz Dating Ex Contestant Saba Khan?

Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz has been hitting the headlines for his participation in Bigg Boss 15. He has been doing well in the Bigg Boss house. Recently, he became captain this week and viewers have been appreciating his game and are even supporting him. Umar has been in the news outside the house as well. It is being said that he is dating ex-Bigg Boss contestant Saba Khan. Saba was seen in Bigg Boss 12 along with her sister Somi Khan.

As per TOI report, Umar and Saba know each other since the time Asim was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. The duo became close after doing a song together and the crew on the sets of the music video first observed their chemistry.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Umar and Saba have known each other since the time Asim was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. Later, they collaborated on the song Gunaah Karde, where they got along really well. Since then, they have been close to each other. Umar's family also knows Saba and they share a good bond with her."

The source further added, "They made a good pair and their chemistry was sizzling while they were shooting for the song."

Saba had recently showed her support for Umar by sharing a video on Instagram. She captioned the video as, "This video is for you @umarriazz91 more power and love to you ..stay strong and play the way you are playing and win the trophy 🏆🤗 ..you are our winner already ❤️."