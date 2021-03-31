Is Dance Deewane COVID-Free? Colors' Spokesperson Clarifies On The Safety Measures

The now resurgent COVID-19 pandemic is coming to hurt the TV world, with several actors testing positive over the past few days, like leads actors of Molkki (Colors) and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus).

This alarming situation took a turn for the worse on March 30, with a mass outbreak on Colors' reality show Dance Deewane at Filmistan in Goregaon, Mumbai, affecting 18 members of the crew.

Dance Deewane show boasts of big names like Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande like on the judges panel.

When contacted about the same, Colors' spokesperson said, "Some crew members associated with our show Dance Deewane have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been immediately provided with medical assistance and are currently placed under quarantine. All the necessary safety procedures have been undertaken, and the sets and adjoining areas have been thoroughly sanitized. We are constantly vigilant about the safety and health of our crew members, and we will continue to take all precautions as per the stipulated guidelines."

As per media reports, the shoot of Dance Deewane will resume on April 5, with proper care by the production house to ensure that only COVID-free crew members are allowed on set.

A senior industry source, when contacted, was worried about the sheer number of Coronavirus cases and hoped that such a rising number of inflections is quickly dealt with in-house action by industry stakeholders before the government had to step in.

