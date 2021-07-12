Is Divyanka Tripathi Doing Bade Acche Lagte Hain? Here's What The Actress Has To Say!

Divyanka Tripathi, who became a household name with her role of Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, suprised fans by participating in stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Ever since then the actress has been hitting the headlines for one or the other reason. Recently, there were rumours that the actress has been finalised for the upcoming season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain.

Divyanka has now reacted to the rumours and revealed that she was indeed approached for the show, but the talks are at a very initial phase. So, it is still not confirmed if she is doing the show or not.

The actress was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I've got the proposal for Bade Acche Lagte Hain, but the talks are at a very initial phase. It has not even reached a point where there can be rumours or reports of me doing it."

She further added, "When the show is in the preliminary stage, the production house speaks to a lot of artists. We as actors are also in talks with different makers and channels for different projects. So, right now there is no truth to the news that I am doing Bade Acche Lagte Hain."

It has to be recalled that there were rumours of the actress replacing Disha Vakani as Dayaben in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, the actress clarified that she is not replacing anyone. In fact, she said that she was not even offered TMKOC.

Divyanka was last seen hosting Crime Patrol Satark. Her looks in the crime-based show was loved by fans. Regarding the same, she had said that she wanted to give her look in Crime Patrol a whiff of fresh air so that men and women relate to her in real when they see it. In Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which will be aired on July 17, she will be seen showing off her adventurous side and doing daredevil stunts.