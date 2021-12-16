Is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Going Off-Air? Here's What Creative Director Siddharth Has To Say!

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin that stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles has been one of the top five shows on the TRP chart. Makers recently introduced a new twist that will create test love of Sai and Virat! The current track revolves around Virat repenting for killing Sada and has taken the responsibility of his pregnant wife Shruti.

However, there are rumours that show might go off-air, which has left fans disappointed. Fans have been bombarding messages to the makers to clarify the same.

Recently, Creative Director of the show, Siddharth Vankar, who spoke to India-Forums, rubbished the rumours and clarified that the show is not going off-air anytime soon.

Siddharth said that the show great storyline and there is scope for exciting tracks in the upcoming episodes. Also, the show has been getting decent TRPs, so there is no question of the show going off-air.

He was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I have been getting a lot of DM and messages about the same but GHKKPM is not at all going off air. These are baseless rumours. The show has a great storyline and tracks ahead are very exciting also the show is garnering a decent rating of 3.1 and there is no reason for such news."

Meanwhile, recently, the makers had released a promo in which, when Virat is questioned by superior as to why he is in the hospital, he tells that he is at the place due to personal work. Sai overhears the same and recalls Virat telling her that he is going out on office work and he will be late home. She then follows him, and is shocked when the nurse tells her that doctor wants to talk about his wife's pregnancy. She follows him again and gets shock of her life when she sees holding a lady's (Shruti) hand.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Kajal Pisal Is NOT Entering The Show

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Bigg Boss, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Among Most Tweeted Personalities & TV Shows

Well, it has to be seen if Sai clarify the same with Virat or will her misunderstanding create trouble in their love life!