Is Neha Kakkar Pregnant? Finally, Neha & Her Family Break Silence On Their New Show 'Life Of Kakkars'

Popular singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar has been in the new for one or the other reason. The rumours regarding her pregnancy have been doing the rounds since a long time. Recently, the singer and her family broke silence over the same and also revealed why she left Indian Idol in their new show Life Of Kakkars.

In the beginning of the video, singer and Neha's brother Tony Kakkar is seen walking into a toy store and purchasing a lot of toys while 'Tony ban gaya mama' song was playing in the background. Later, Rohanpreet gets a call from his mother, who is upset that he kept Neha's pregnancy a secret from her. Later, in his imagination, he sees Neha doing pregnancy test and telling him the good news. However, later, the video shifts to the reality and the family reveals if Neha is really pregnant.

Neha revealed how while travelling, a flight attendant asked her if she was pregnant. On the other hand, Tony too was asked at cafe by a waiter about Neha. Rohan said that his friends were angry and upset as he hid the news from them. Neha's sister Sonu too got confused and had called her mother to confirm about the news.

Neha said that people thought that she took a break from Indian Idol because she is pregnant, but she had many reasons for taking a break. She said that she had worked since four years and wanted a break and enjoy marital life. Sonu too confirmed the same and said that since Neha is enjoying married life and spending some time at home, she has put on a little weight.

The Indian Idol judge also revealed that she came across some hard comments that said that she got pregnant in two months of getting married and added few said, "Dekho, industry wale toh aise hi hote hai. Shaadi se pehle ho gaya hoga sab (See, this is how people in the entertainment industry are. She got pregnant before marriage)." She mentioned that these comments made her and Rohan laugh.

She clarified, "Maana maine mera tummy motu ho gaya hai but itna nahi ki main pregnant lagu. Come on! Matlab Neha Kakkar bhi thodi chubby, golu-polu ho sakti hai. Toh main abhi bas golu-polu hoon, iska matlab yeh nahi ki main pregnant hoon (I admit that I have gained some weight around my tummy but not so much that I look pregnant! I can be a little chubby. Right now, I am just a little chubby, that does not mean I am pregnant)."

Rohanpreet also reacted to her morphed pictures in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump and said that she was looking like having two babies.

Finally, everyone and Neha 'twice' clarified that she is NOT pregnant. She said that she and Rohanpreet do not have plans to have a baby for the next two or three years at least as they want to enjoy, work and entertain audience. At the end of the video, she even asked people to send her tips to reduce weight as she is done with looking pregnant.