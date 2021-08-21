Bigg Boss OTT: Is Shamita Shetty Going All Red Cheeks While Raqesh Bapat Hits On Her?

While Bigg Boss OTT is in news for all the possible fights and clashes, there is more that's brewing in the house. After spending almost 2 weeks in the house, the contestants have understood that Bigg Boss OTT is all about #Stayconnected. To further survive in the show, each contestant needs to support, stand by and perform with their connection. This time on Voot, the audience can watch 24x7 live action and get to know for themselves which connection deserves to stay.

While we talk about connections, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty, the so-called calm connection of the house seems to be getting really close. Raqesh Bapat with all his cuteness was witnessed flirting with Shamita, and that too while he was laying on her bed. The mischief between the two got all contestants' eyes on them in the middle of the night. No doubt the housemates were having fun while Shamita was busy blushing and Raqesh didn't want to stop flirting.

While flirting Raqesh tells Shamita, "I want to warm up to you" to which Shamita replies, "Do it from there" (Pointing to go to another bed)... Raqesh then responds saying, "I don't like long-distance"... Now isn't that cute!

Well, since day one their connection has been only getting stronger and looks like they are ready to take their relationship a bit further. Right? Will this love angle bring a new twist in the game and take the romance quotient a level higher or is the closeness just their strategy?

When it's #BiggBossOTT anything is possible in love and war.