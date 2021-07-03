Is Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill’s Friendship Going Through A Rough Patch?

Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are considered as one of the most adorable friends' duos in the Indian television industry. When they were in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Sidharth and Shehnaaz managed to catch everyone's attention with their love-cum-friendship bond. Interestingly, fans fondly call them 'SidNaaz' on social media.

Well, if reports are to be believed, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are dating each other. However, the couple never spoke about their alleged love affair and say that they are just good friends. But now, looks like the friendship is going through a rough patch.

A report published in Bollywood Bubble states that a few issues are emerging between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. A source close to the Bigg Boss 13 couple informed the portal, "Sidharth and Shehnaaz's friendship is witnessing a rough patch. Though the reason for it is unclear, there is definitely something wrong between them." Well, the news must have left SidNaaz fans heartbroken, as they always want them to see together.

Sidharth Shukla Praises Shehnaaz Gill's Journey Post Bigg Boss 13, Says 'All The Luck And Power To Her'

Talking about their lives post Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill featured together in a music video 'Bhoola Dunga'. The duo has also spotted together in the city. Sidharth was last in the ALTBalaji web series Broken But Beautiful 3, opposite Sonia Rathee. The show received a positive response from the masses, and fans just loved Shukla's character Agastya.

Sidharth Shukla On Dealing With Stress Amid Pandemic: Having Conversations With Your Family Helps A Lot

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill recently turned model for celebrity photographer Dobboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar. She will next be seen in a Punjabi film opposite Diljit Dosanjh. It has to be noted that there is one more song picturised on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, which is yet to be released. Let's wait for the same.