Is Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2's Rohan Gandotra Dating Chahatt Khanna? The Actors Respond

Hookups and breakups are a part of one's life and this is no different for celebrities. In 2018, there were reports that Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 actor Rohan Gandotra is dating Hiba Nawab. However, their relationship went kaput a few months ago. As per the latest report, Rohan has found love again in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress Chahatt Khanna.

About Hiba and Rohan's break-up, a source close to the former couple told TOI, "The relationship took a beating owing to compatibility issues. Over a period of time, they realised that they were as different as chalk and cheese. Their expectations from life and approach towards it were starkly different."

After splitting from Hiba, apparently Rohan found love again in Chahatt Khanna. The actress had even shared pictures on social media, which speaks volume about their closeness. Also, people close to them vouched for their sizzling chemistry and claimed that they are dating. However the couple denied.

Chahatt, who is fighting for divorce with Farhan Mirza, said, "I am not dating Rohan. In fact, I am averse to the idea of being in a relationship. I am focused on work at this point. Rohan is working with me on a couple of projects. He is like a family."

On the other hand, Rohan too echoed the same. He said that they are 'friends' and he is writing scripts for her. By virtue of working together, he said that they have become like family. He also added that Chahatt has a strong business sense and has taught him a lot.

Also Read: Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020: TMKOC Bags Award 6th Time In A Row; Surbhi Chandna & Others Win Big

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia Greet Paparazzi With Love; See Pics