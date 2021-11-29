Is Vikas Gupta Entering Bigg Boss 15 House As Wild Card Entry? Here's What He Has To Say

Bigg Boss 15 has been hitting the headlines since its inception. Although the makers have roped in interesting set of contestants and the show has been grabbing headlines, it has not garnered the required TRPs. The show's ratings have been low, which has concerned the makers. Hence, to spice up the show, they eliminated a few contestants and brought in ex-contestants as wild card enteries. Recently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh entered the house. As per the latest promo, Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestant Abhijeet Bichukale will be entering the house today (November 29). Also, there have been rumours that Vikas Gupta, who was known as mastermind of his season (Bigg Boss 11), might enter the show.

However, the producer and ex-Bigg Boss contestant has reacted to the rumours and tweeted about the same. He clarified that he is not entering the show and asked people not to circulate fake news.

Vikas also tweeted that he is busy shooting for his web series and asked people to focus on current lot of contestants as it is their chance to shine.

The producer wrote, "Shooting for my Web Series #Classof2020 & Happily Busy with #KaranandKareena. There is no way that I m entering the #Biggboss house Today,Tom or day after Slightly smiling face Pls Don't circulate fake news. Let the focus be on the Contestants in #BiggBoss15 Its their time to Shine #VikasGupta."

While some of them are disappointed and a few of them asked others to stop speculating as he is busy with work, a few users believe that he might enter the show after he is back from Dehradun.

Well, you never know! Bigg Boss is unpredictable just like daily serials and anything can happen in the show. What say?