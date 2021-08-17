Ishk Par Zor Nahi: Akshita Mudgal Reveals Her Favourite Scenes From The Show

Sony TV's Ishk Par Zor Nahi is one of the most love shows. The show, which stars Param Singh, Shagun Sharma, Akshita Mudgal and Rajat Verma in the lead roles, has been churning out interesting twists. However, the show is going off-air soon.

As the show draws to a close, Akshita, who plays the role of Ishqi, recalled and revealed her favourite scenes. One of her favourite scenes, she said is 'drunk scene'.

The actress was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I think a couple of scenes which I really enjoyed, my drunk scene, where I confess my feelings for Ahaan, I think that one, apart from that there's one emotional scene, poolside and then, all the romantic scene which we shot, then recently, there was a cute bedroom scene, where they are cuddling, trying to romance and they are running away from each other, at the same time they want to kiss each other also. It displays a cute bonding of Ishqaan."

Akshita said that she also loves emotional scenes of Ishqaan. She added, "Apart from this, I also love some major emotional scenes from Ishqaan. So I think there are many scenes, and it will be difficult to choose a specific favourite scene, I love all the scenes from Ishqaan."

Initially, there were reports that the show might get extension because of its popularity. However, it came as shock for the whole team, after they got to know that it is not getting extension and will be going off-air soon. The team was upset with the sudden decision and their last day on the sets turned out to be an emotional one. Apparently, the show will be going off-air next week.