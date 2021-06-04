Ishk Par Zor Nahi's Shagun Sharma Is Affected By Death Threats; Says She's Hesitant To Do Negative Role Again

Shagun Sharma, who is currently shooting for Ishk Par Zor Nahi in Diu, has been in the news as she received rape and death threats on social media for her on-screen character. For the uninitiated, as per the latest track, Ishqi (played by Akshata Mudgal) ends her marriage with Mayank (played by Aakash Gupta) after finding the truth about his connection with Sonu aka Sonali (played by Shagun Sharma). Sonu doesn't reveal the truth in front of Ahaan (Param Singh) as to why Ishqi broke all ties with Mayan, which has upset fans. They are furious with Sonu's behaviour in the show, which has led to the hatred on social media. They crossed all their limits and started talking non-sense about her family and sent her rape and death threats.

The actress is so much affected by the threats that she took to social media to make fans understand that she is playing a role. She in fact is now hesitant to take up negative roles.

While talking to TOI the actress said that the comments and messages on social media are very nasty and people have been telling her to kill herself or they will kill her. She even added that she has blocked all of them who trolled her.

Shagun was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Fans need to realise that this is a reel character, not a real one. I don't understand why people mix the two up. I have no problem if people hate my onscreen character, but why are they being mean to me! The comments and messages get very nasty on social media. I get messages where people say that I should kill myself or they will kill me. Someone even said hurtful things about my family. What wrong have I done to receive such hatred? One of my co-actors, explained to me that these people just want attention and cross all limits to get it. I blocked all those people, who trolled me. Thankfully, there were some people, who saw what was happening and sent me supportive messages. Social media can be a scary place today."

She further added, "My character Sonu is not negative, she's just scared about revealing the truth. I can't change the character on my own - I have to play what the writers have penned for the show! As an actor, I would love to do different roles, but looking at how people react to negative roles, I don't think I will ever take one up again in the future. I would have to think twice before doing a character with shades of grey. I get scared with the nasty comments on social media."

