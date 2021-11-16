Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Actor Vishal Vashishtha Gets Married To Girlfriend Deepakshi In Goa (PICS)

It's raining wedding in the showbiz. Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is all set to get married today, and recently, Swaragini actress Nikita Sharma and Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi actress Puja Banerjee got married. Now yet another actor Vishal Vashishtha has got married! The Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actor got married to his girlfriend Deepakshi in Goa on November 14.

Several pictures and videos from the couple's wedding have been doing the rounds on social media which indicates that the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actor's wedding was no less than a fairytale wedding!

At their wedding Vishal looked dapper in a white-golden sherwani while his bride looked beautiful in a heavy red bridal lehenga.

The mandap had a beach view and it was beautifully set up with blue curtains and colourful flowers all around.In an interview with TOI, the actor had revealed about his childhood sweetheart. He had said, "Deepakshi and I have known each other from school. Over the years, we have developed a wonderful understanding. She directs short films, TV commercials. With our busy schedules, we keep awake till late in the night to spend time with each other. Whenever we get a small break, we take road trips near Mumbai."

At engagement ceremony, the couple looked royal as the actor donned black suit while his ladylove chose red dress. Both of them went down on their knees to present each other precious rings.

The couple's wedding festivities like haldi, mehendi and cocktail were too grand events.

(Images Source: Instagram)