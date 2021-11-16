Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Actor Vishal Vashishtha Gets Married To Girlfriend Deepakshi In Goa (PICS)
It's raining wedding in the showbiz. Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is all set to get married today, and recently, Swaragini actress Nikita Sharma and Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi actress Puja Banerjee got married. Now yet another actor Vishal Vashishtha has got married! The Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actor got married to his girlfriend Deepakshi in Goa on November 14.
Several
pictures
and
videos
from
the
couple's
wedding
have
been
doing
the
rounds
on
social
media
which
indicates
that
the
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan
2
actor's
wedding
was
no
less
than
a
fairytale
wedding!
At their wedding Vishal looked dapper in a white-golden sherwani while his bride looked beautiful in a heavy red bridal lehenga.
The mandap had a beach view and it was beautifully set up with blue curtains and colourful flowers all around.
In an interview with TOI, the actor had revealed about his childhood sweetheart. He had said, "Deepakshi and I have known each other from school. Over the years, we have developed a wonderful understanding. She directs short films, TV commercials. With our busy schedules, we keep awake till late in the night to spend time with each other. Whenever we get a small break, we take road trips near Mumbai."
At
engagement
ceremony,
the
couple
looked
royal
as
the
actor
donned
black
suit
while
his
ladylove
chose
red
dress.
Both
of
them
went
down
on
their
knees
to
present
each
other
precious
rings.
The couple's wedding festivities like haldi, mehendi and cocktail were too grand events.
(Images Source: Instagram)