Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 FINALE Week: Helly Shah Shares A Post With Rrahul & Other Co-Stars; Says #Immjforever

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, which was shifted from television to OTT platform, is all set to go off-air. A few days ago, Helly Shah who plays the role of Riddhima, had reacted to the news and was disappointed that it is going off-air. She had even shared a heartfelt post as she bid goodbye to the show and had thanked fans for their love.

Helly had also revealed that before the end, the viewers will witness some exciting episodes. Now, the actress shared a glimpse of how their finale week will be!

The actress shared a picture of the cast and a video in which the team was seen celebrating and having fun; Manasvi Vashist can be seen opening a champagne bottle. She captioned the post as, "So , this is going to be the finale week of #immj ❤️❤️❤️ Lets celebrate it here with #immjforever 🥰🧿."

While Rrahul Sudhir commented, "Sweet 😊♥️," Manasvi joked, "I better take some champagne opening classes! 😂🙌🏻🍾🥂."

Fans too got emotional and commented that they will miss the show. One of the users wrote, "We are going to miss immj 2 so so so much .....beyond anyone can imagine 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺," another user commented, "We will miss you guys just some days left than Immj2 will off-air 😢."

A few of them were all praise for the team and said that they will miss their favourite jodi RiAnsh. They wrote, "Great Team 😍," "U will be always in our hearts😢❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," "We are going to miss you very badly, specially #RiAnsh" and "Riansh,,,😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Helly also shared a few beautiful memories (videos) and captioned it as, "Remember these?? #immjforever ❤️."

Well, we are sure that viewers will definitely miss their favourite show and characters from the show.

