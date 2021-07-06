Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Helly Shah & Rrahul Sudhir Bid Final Goodbye; Actress Says Riddhima Is Super Special

Helly Shah Bids Final Goodbye

Helly wrote, "RIDDHIMA I have so much to say, so many people to thank. What a great show ❤️ Riddhima became a part of me such that I feel a void in my heart giving her a final farewell. But looking at her journey, I am really content and happy."

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 FINALE Week: Helly Shah Shares A Post With Rrahul & Other Co-Stars; Says #Immjforever

Helly Calls Her Role ‘Riddhima’ Super Special

Thanking the makers, the actress wrote, "I want to thank our makers @mamtayashpatnaik Ma'am and @yashpatnaikofficial sir for giving me Riddhima. I will be forever grateful to you for this life long experience. Riddhima is super special.🧿🎉."

The Actress Thanks Team & Fans

She thanked others from the team- directors, ADs, channel, Spot Team, Setting team, Light Boys, costume Team, sound department, post production team by tagging them in the post, fans and audiences, and expressed heartfelt gratitude.

Click here to read Helly's full post

Rrahul Sudhir Bids Final Goodbye

Sharing a picture that was shared by his fan, Rrahul Sudhir wrote on his Instagram account, "Seems like a perfect picture to say goodbye..wouldn't know what else to say except "THANK YOU" and a big tight hug 🫂."

Yash Patnaik Writes…

Yash Patnaik shared a picture and wrote on his Instagram account, "Wow! What a journey!!! A show which was written off by many industry friends and adversaries as we dared to tell a new story, with new characters and new actors for a series which was so popular in its first season.. thanks fans for making it happen! Three cheers to everyone involved with the show and everyone who watched it! #immj2 #ishqmainmarjawan". Mamta reposted the same on her Instagram account.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Team Wraps-Up Shoot; Helly Shah Bids Emotional Goodbye By Thanking Fans For Their Love

Helly Shares Random Pictures From IMM 2

Helly has been sharing a lot of throwback and recent pictures from the show. She also shared the viral scene (in which she is trapped in suitcase) that became fodder for memes and trended on social media.