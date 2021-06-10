Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Starring Helly Shah & Rrahul Sudhir To Go Off-Air; Helly Says 'It's Upsetting'

Yash and Mamta Patnaik's show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 that stars Helly Shah (as Riddhima) and Rrahul Sudhir (as Vansh) in the lead role, has been popular among fans. The show which was aired on Colors was moved to OTT platform (VOOT). But as per the latest report, the show will soon go off-air.

Helly Shah, who plays the role of Riddhima in the show has reacted to the news and is disappointed that it is going off-air.

She was quoted by India-forums as saying, "While we shifted to the OTT space, we were aware that there will be a said number of episodes to deliver, but still, of course it's upsetting that the show is going off-air."

The actress said that her character Riddhima will always be very close to her heart and her journey in the show has been amazing. She added, "I can't say anything that would be enough in front of the love that the fans have showered upon me and the entire cast of the show. It's because of their love that our journeys in the show have been so beautiful."

When asked about the future projects, Helly said that they wrapped up their shoot in Siliguri just yesterday. She added that they have been shooting for the show since past one and half years. She further added that she would first want to unwind, let the feeling sink-in and post that she will think of future plans.

Apart from Rrahul and Helly, the show also features Vishal Vashishtha, Manasvi Vashist, Zayn Ibad Khan, Chandni Sharma in pivotal roles.

First season starred Arjun Bijlani, Alisha Panwar and Nia Sharma, which was also a big hit. The theme of passion, revenge, and jealousy of the show was loved by fans.