Ishq Mein Marjawan's Rrahul Sudhir Reacts To Dating Rumours With Nia Sharma

Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Rrahul Sudhir and Nia Sharma has done a few projects together and often are seen partying with their common friends. There have been speculations that the actors are dating. Recently, in an interview with TOI, the actor opened up about his equation with Nia.

Rrahul said that since they are friends they always catch up. He feels that since they are spotted together, they are often linked, and wonders why people don't see others with them and why only he gets connected.



The actor was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "People don't realise , I have had a history with somebody, who I worked with the most in the industry in my little span of work here in Mumbai. So, they think that 'Oh, the association and now they are a couple and now they are dating, oh, they are always together.' Arre, we are friends, we always catch up, that's what we do. When we are playing, we are together, when we are watching films, we are together. So, clearly, I mean, I get it, but they don't realise that it's not just me there. There are other people also but somehow only I get connected, which is okay. I have developed a strange sense of wholeness to that rumour."

About his and Nia's reaction to the rumour of their link-up, he said that they have a good laugh about. He also added that these things do not affect him.

He concluded by saying, "It's very comforting and we often tend to laugh about it that you (Nia) and I are dating a lot and apparently, it's going great. So, we have a good laugh about that. All of these things are so miniscule to the kind of things you want to do as an individual, it doesn't affect me even once."