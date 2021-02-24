Ishqbaaz's Mahesh Thakur Remembers Sridevi On Her Death Anniversary; Shares An Incident That Touched His Heart

Mahesh Thakur, who was seen in Ishqbaaz, had acted with late Bollywood actress Sridevi in the television show Malini Iyer (2004). Sridevi played the role of a south Indian girl in the show which was directed by Satish Kaushik. On Sridevi's death anniversary today (February 24), Mahesh fondly remembered the actress and spoke about how he felt working with the Bollywood diva.

Talking about the show and the memorable days, he told TOI, "Those were such nice days. The most distinct memory I have of Sridevi is when we went to Canada to shoot a particular schedule of the show. Her daughters Janhvi and Khushi accompanied her while my son came with me. I remember, she had picked up cornflakes and other food items for her daughters, but along with that, she picked up a lot of goodies for my son, too. Later, someone knocked on my hotel room and a staff member gave me a box full of goodies for my son. That was such a touching gesture and so thoughtful of her. She was full of grace and that incident really touched my heart."

Recalling his working experience with Sridevi, he said that the actress used to give all her time to her work and rehearsals; and she was very graceful in everything she would do. He added that there was no ego in her and it was a fantastic experience working with her.

When asked if he met her daughters Janhvi and Khushi after they grew up, he said, "I met them when I went to give them condolences after Sridevi's death and met the entire family."

When asked if he saw the show in recent years, he said that sometimes his fans shared clips of the show and he would watch them. He said that since the show is not available online he would watch it if someone shared the clips, and further added that he enjoyed watching the show and fondly remembered those days.

