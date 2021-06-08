Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Completes 10 Years: Sanaya Irani Shares Heartfelt Note On The Special Occasion

Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti starrer Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon was one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The Star Plus drama garnered a humongous fan following due to the sizzling chemistry of the lead actors. The fan favourite series recently marked its 10th anniversary on June 6. To commemorate the special occasion, Sanaya Irani, who played Khushi Kumari Gupta, took to her social media and penned a heartfelt note.

The actress shared a throwback picture with Barun wrote, “Celebrating 10 beautiful years of IPKKND. I know I’m a day late but yesterday just went in interviews, which I hope you all enjoyed. So here goes a lot of thank you’s are due. Let’s start from the top. Thank you @gulenaghmakhan for being the only one who believed that I could play Khushi 😃. Thank you @nissarparvez I know u weren’t convinced I could play the part but thanks for all the help and encouragement you gave me once the journey began.”

Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar Starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Completes 10 Years; Ekta Kapoor Celebrates Milestone

She went on to add, “I want to thank all the directors and their team who worked tirelessly on the show and my most favourite A.D. Afzal.@hrishidop and @abhishek28dop thank you for making sure I looked lovely in every single frame. Thank you to the team of writers @hegdeg (you being my favourite 😘😘), thank you for a beautiful story, for your words and making Khushi such a memorable character.”

Here's Why Sanaya Irani Won't Do Khatron Ke Khiladi & Bigg Boss



Later in her note, Sanaya thanked Barun and all her co-actors for making the set such a fun and positive atmosphere to work in. She concluded her message by thanking all the fans and viewers across the world who have showered the show with so much love over the last 10 years. Finally, the actress expressed gratitude for being a part of a show that made her career and has given her so much love and warmth from everyone. Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon went off-air in 2012 leaving fans disappointed. However, on public demand, the makers launched an eight-episode web series, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon – Ek Jashn in 2015 on Hotstar. The series enjoyed massive popularity overseas and was dubbed in serval other regional and international languages. The show is still remembered for its outstanding performances, direction, and story-telling.