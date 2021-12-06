ITA Awards: Event That Felicitated Celebs Like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar To Be Back With Latest Edition

The Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA) is considered to be one of the most prestigious award ceremonies in the television and Bollywood sphere. It was established by Anu Ranjan and Shashi Ranjan to honour the best talents in the TV and film industry. The very first ITA award ceremony had taken place on July 18, 2001. Now the latest edition of the award ceremony will be arriving soon to celebrate the best of the best of the TV and film fraternity.

A journey video of the Indian Television Academy Awards that was shared by the makers showcased how many prominent TV and film fraternity members have performed at the ceremony over the years. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan on being felicitated at the ITA awards had also shared a heartfelt message. The Amar Akbar Anthony actor had said, "I hope you will continue to create an even greater platform for people like me and other artists who perform art to bring entertainment into your lives. It's a great honour and I very humbly accept this."

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor had also said while accepting her award, "One of the most honourable awards in the television industry. Actually the most honourable award." Akshay Kumar was also honoured with the award for the ITA Popular Icon. The Phir Hera Pheri actor said that he would have joined television sooner if he knew that he would have been bestowed this award.

Later we see TV celebs like Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna receiving their ITA Award. Shilpa Shetty can also be seen being felicitated with the award. Honourable Minister Of Women And Child Development Of India and former actress Smriti Irani can also be seen accepting the award and says that the first award of her life was the Indian Television Awards. Furthermore, more Bollywood A-listers like Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif can also be seen accepting the award. Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi can also be seen accepting the award and credits it as the first award of his career. Other celebs like Shivangi Joshi, Kapil Sharma, Sunny Leone can also be seen receiving their ITA award. Needless to say, the latest edition of the award ceremony will be nothing less than a visual delight for the TV and film enthusiasts.