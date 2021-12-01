It’s Official! Ankita Lokhande To Marry Beau Vicky Jain On December 14 In Mumbai; Wedding Details Out

After a long wait, TV actress Ankita Lokhande finally confirmed that she is getting married to her businessman-boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 14, 2021. The actress released an official statement with the media, in which Ankita revealed that she will be tying the knot in Mumbai.

The statement reads, "Actress Ankita Lokhande will marry businessman-boyfriend Vikaas Jain on December 14 in Mumbai. The marriage will be a three-day affair. The mehndi and engagement ceremonies will be held on 12th December. On the 13th will be held the haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The marriage will be solemnised on the 14th morning, and it will be followed by a wedding reception the same evening."

Well, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's wedding preparations have already begun last month. A few days ago, Ankita's close friends from the industry had organized a special bachelorette party for the bride-to-be in Mumbai. Interestingly, the pictures of Ankita having fun with her girls' gang went viral on social media. Let us tell you, Ankita Lokhande's bachelorette party was attended by Abhidnya Bhave, Amruta Khanvilkar, Rashami Desai, Mrunal Thakur and many others.

Ankita Lokhande Wedding Update: Amruta Khanvilkar & Abhidnya Bhave To Organise Kelvan For The Actress Soon

Talking about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship, they have been dating each other for a long time now. For the unversed, Ankita was in a relationship with late Bollywood and her Pavitra Rishta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput for six years. After their breakup, Ankita got into a relationship with Vicky.

Has Ankita Lokhande Started Her Wedding Preparations? Her Latest Instagram Stories Give Hints

The couple has often been posting their cute yet romantic pictures on social media. Last month, Ankita and Vicky had gone to Dubai to watch India vs Pakistan's T20 World Cup match. Coming back to their wedding, the details about guests are not yet out and fans are eager to know who will be attending the grand reception of Ankita and Vicky. Stay tuned for more updates!