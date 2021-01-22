Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu Is Rooting For This Contestant After Eijaz Khan’s Exit

Even though Jaan Kumar Sanu who was seen in the show Bigg Boss 14 had to bid farewell to the show early but that has not stopped him from rooting for his fellow co-contestants who are still competing for the race. While Jaan had expressed several times that he has been rooting for Eijaz Khan, it seems like, after the latter's exit from the show owing to prior commitments, Jaan has been rooting for another promising contestant. The contestant in question is none other than Rubina Dilaik. Yes, you read that right, ever since Eijaz's exit, Jaan has been placing his bets on Rubina to emerge as the winner of the show.

Jaan Kumar Sanu revealed to IANS that he has not been following the show very religiously since he has been busy with his professional commitments. However, the singer added that with some of the highlighted episodes that he has seen, he has been rooting for Rubina Dilaik as she is going very strong in the game. Jaan added that his first preference has always been Eijaz Khan but since he is currently out of the show, he has been cheering for Rubina. The Chirodini singer also went on to say that if Eijaz returns back to the game, he will be again supporting him in the game.

Talking about Jaan Kumar Sanu's stint in the controversial reality show, he was known for his closeness to Nikki Tamboli. Jaan had also grabbed some eyeballs when he had lashed out at co-contestant, Rahul Vaidya when the latter accused him of coming to the show through nepotism. On the work front, the singer has recently released his new single titled, Be Intehaan Sa.

