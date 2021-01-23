Jaan Kumar Sanu Turns Down The Offer To Re-Enter The Bigg Boss House; Here’s Why

The makers of Bigg Boss 13 are all set to introduce an interesting twist in the upcoming episodes which will see some celebrities enter the house to support the existing contestants, some of which also include the already evicted contestants of this season. While Jasmin Bhasin will be entering the house as a supporter of Aly Goni, Rahul Mahajan will be entering the show to support Abhinav Shukla. Now, the makers had also approached evicted contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu to be a part of the show but the singer went on to decline the offer.

The makers had asked Jaan Kumar Sanu to re-enter the house to lend his support to contestant Nikki Tamboli but it seems like the latter is not interested in doing so. A source close to Jaan revealed Spotboye that the Bigg Boss 14 makers had asked him to enter the house for a week and showcase his support for Nikki. However, Jaan went on to refuse the same. The main reason behind this is that Jaan's mother is still upset with Nikki's allegations on him while he was still inside the show. The singer does not want to go against his mother's wishes so he went on to decline the offer.

For the unversed, Nikki had accused Jaan to allegedly kiss her on the cheeks against her wishes and invade her private space. Even though Jaan had a soft corner for Nikki, the latter's serious allegations soured their friendship. Meanwhile, Jaan Kumar Sanu has also expressed his support for contestants Eijaz Khan and Rubina Dilaik to be the winner of the show.

