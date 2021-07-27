Jaan Kumar Sanu Says He Wouldn't Have Attended Rahul Vaidya's Wedding Even If He Was Invited; Here's Why

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya tied the knot with actress Disha Parmar on July 16 in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The singer also hosted a sangeet party which was attended by many of his friends from the Bigg Boss house, except for Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik.

Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu did not bond well in the controversial reality show and also had some nasty fights. Now, in an interview with Zoom, Jaan opened up on not being invited to Rahul’s wedding. He said that he is not at all upset and sent good wishes to the married couple. On being quizzed if he was upset about not being invited, the budding singer said he wouldn't have attended the wedding even if he was invited.

Jaan shared, “No, not at all. I wish all the best to Rahul and Disha. I am glad that they got married in the midst of the pandemic. Their wedding was absolutely beautiful and it looked like something out of a fairytale. I am not at all sad about not being invited (for the wedding). Rahul had his own guestlist and I guess I have got to respect that. But no sadness, I am very happy for them.”

He went on to add, "But honestly, even if Rahul would have invited me, I don't think I would have gone because there are a certain number of things that have gone south with us. So I wish him all the best and hope he does great and he has a very happy married life.”