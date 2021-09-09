Jacqueline Fernandez And Yami Gautam Joins Colors TV’s Dance Deewane 3 To Enliven The Ganpati Celebration

The more the merrier they say and this is what’s going to happen in the upcoming Ganesh special episode of Colors’ Dance Deewane 3. Judge Madhuri Dixit will be joined by two stunning beauties of Bollywood – Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam!

By gracing the Dance Deewane stage with their presence, Yami and Jacqueline shall be making the occasion of 'Ganesh Chaturthi’ even more special! Among the many fun moments upon their entry, Jacqueline’s moment with Piyush surely makes for a hilarious highlight.

The actress shall be seen gushing over the second-generation contestant, Piyush Gurbhele's cuteness, and Yami will ask him, “Who do you think is cuter, me or Jacqueline?” He will reply being his usual shy, “Yami mam’s eyes are very cute and Jacqueline mam’s smile is very pretty. And today out all the ladies Jacqueline mam is looking the prettiest”. Pulling his leg, Yami will say 'And I am not looking pretty?” to which Piyush simply calls her “cute”. In the moment, Madhuri shall crack her own joke saying, “Mere liye kuch nai Main ghar ki murgi daal barabar.”

Amidst all the cute moments and celebrations, the fans will get what they’ve been waiting for! Both Yami and Jacqueline will be seen grooving on 'Genda Phool’ with dancing queen, Madhuri and the rest of the judges as well! This fun episode definitely has in store some incredibly special moments that will have the audience’s eyes shining!

