Jamai Raja Fame Ravi Dubey Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Shares Post On Social Media

Jamai Raja fame Ravi Dubey has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to his social media account on Monday night to share the news with his fans and well-wishers. He revealed that he has isolated himself and then requested all those who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Ravi wrote, “Hi guys, just got my report. It’s positive. Would advice anyone who has come in close contact with me in the past few days to take care of themselves and monitor their symptoms if any. I have isolated myself and am in care of my near and dear ones. Stay safe, stay positive (as in stay optimistic). God bless us all.” Check out the post below:

As soon as Ravi shared his COVID-19 diagnosis, his friends and fellow celebrities from the industry wished him a speedy recovery in the comments sections. Aahana Kumra, Pulkit Samrat, Shehzad Deol, Rahul Sharma among others asked Ravi to take care and get well soon.

A few days ago, Ravi and his wife Sargun Mehta, who are the producers of Udaariyaan, had had got the cast, crew and other members of the show vaccinated. Ravi had shared the news on his Instagram account by writing, "We are happy report that all employees cast crew and members of @dreamiyata family have got our doses of vaccine ...our deepest gratitude to all the frontline workers and members of the authority."