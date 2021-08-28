Janmashtami 2021 Special: 5 Popular Gokulashtami Aka Dahi Handi Moments Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Tapu Sena’s Ideal Janmashtami Celebration

In one of the initial episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tapu Sena of Gokuldham Society arranges a special Janmashtami aka Dahi Handi competition for Mumbai's squad. Several groups try to make human pyramids to break the handi but fail. Then, one squad comes and breaks the handi and later demands prize money. At that time, Jethalal's father Champaklal asks the leader of dahi handi squad about their utilization of prize money. To his question, the leader says that they will utilize this prize money for the education of poor people. The society members get impressed with his answer and give prize money to them.

Gents Vs Ladies Janmashtami Celebration

In one of the Janmashtami special episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tapu Sena decides to conduct a competition between the gents and ladies of the Gokuldham Society. After a lot of trials, gentlemen fail to break the dahi handi. On the other hand, women of the society manage to break the handi and celebrate this joyful festival.

When Dayaben Fell Down While Breaking Dahi Handi

In one of the Janmashtami special episodes, Dayaben goes on the top of the pyramids to break the dahi handi. However, after breaking it, she falls on the surface and breaks both arms. The episode was quite an emotional one for the viewers as she was seen hospitalized in an unconscious state. Fans still remember the ‘O Paalanhaare' song playing in the background of an episode.

When Dr Hathi Wanted To Break The Dahi Handi

Dr Hathi is a popular character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In one of the famous Janmashtami special episodes, Dr Hathi played by late Kavi Kumar Azad expresses his wish to break dahi handi. Everyone in society gets worried as he is an oversized man. Despite their request, he surprises everyone and brings an elephant inside the society premises. He sits on it and breaks the handi.

Lord Krishna Breaks Dahi Handi Of Gokuldham Society

In one of the Janmashtami special episodes, many squads try to break dahi handi of Gokuldham Society but fail to do it. However, one small boy comes and breaks it easily with the help of a squad. Amidst the celebration, he goes missing, and society members get worried about his whereabouts. After that, Rita reporter shows them footage of that moment, and after seeing it, Champaklal realizes that the boy was none other than Lord Krishna. Later, all the members thank Lord Krishna for his blessings.