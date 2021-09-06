Bigg Boss 12’s Jasleen Matharu Admitted To Hospital, Says She Was Deeply Affected By Sidharth Shukla's Demise

Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise on September 2 has left the entertainment industry in shock and dismay. Many celebs and fans of the actors are yet to come to terms with his passing away and continue to grieve his loss.

Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu was one of the celebs who visited the late actor’s residence to pay her condolence. The singer-actress had posted a video to mention the heart-breaking atmosphere she witnessed after returning from his home. However, this did not go down well with Sidharth’s grieving fans and she got trolled on social media.

Now, Jasleen has shared another video on September 6 informing everyone that she is down with a high fever and has been hospitalised after she learned about Sidharth Shukla's demise and meeting his family. She added that the hate message she received such as “Tum bhi mar jao (You too die)” has affected her most and she has fallen sick.

Jasleen shared a video from her hospital bed and said, "When Sidharth died and I went to his house, the atmosphere was such that after meeting Shehnaaz and Sidharth's mom, I returned home and received the msg where someone asked me to die. I got so affected. I felt life is so unpredictable. I don't know what happened to me. I had to get myself admitted to the hospital. I had 104 fever last night, and now it's 103. I am still getting better. Please take care of yourself and pray for my recovery as well." Check out the post below:

In her earlier post, Matharu had described her experience of meeting Shehnaaz Gill and had said, "I met Shehnaaz also and she was completely blank. She kept staring and looked pale. The chirpy, fun-loving Shehnaaz was sitting quietly with a completely blank look on her face. She was continuously staring at one place and I shook her up and tried to talk to her. She asked me to sit. I sat beside her and it was heartbreaking to see her this way. I asked her to eat something and sleep for some time."