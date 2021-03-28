Jasleen Matharu Says Her Upcoming Film With Anup Jalota Will Answer All Questions About Their Relationship

Jasleen Matharu has been in the news ever since her Bigg Boss stint in 2018. She had grabbed headlines when she entered Bigg Boss 12 house with the Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota as his girlfriend. However, post their journey in the controversial reality show, the duo has claimed to have a Guru Sishya bond in real life.

And now, Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota's film, Vo Meri Student Hai will be releasing soon and Jasleen claims that it will answer all the questions about her relationship with Jalota. The actress has already shared the teaser of their much-awaited film which is set to release in April this year on her social media account.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Jasleen shared her excitement and said, "It's a very funny film with a different concept and I am very sure people are going to like it. The film is based on me and Anup Ji's life- that how did we met? The film will be released on an OTT platform in April and soon we will disclose the date also." She also revealed that the film has been in making for a while and got further delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. And then, when things opened, the team got busy with the execution for releasing it in a proper way.

Jasleen claims the film will clear the air about her and Anup's relationship status. "A lot of questions have been raised on our relationship. Till now people keep asking questions to us. Like they ask Anup Ji 'Bhabiji kahan par hai?'. Mujhe poochte hain ki 'Jijaji kaise hain?'. There are people who adore us together and say we look good together. Wherever we go people get really very excited to see us together. As a jodi, a few people mock us at the same time there are people who love us together. So, now with help of this film, we will finally tell them what exact relationship do we share? In the teaser also we have left that curiosity," she added.

Check out the teaser of Vo Meri Student Hai below:

