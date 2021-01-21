Jasleen Matharu Says Rakhi Sawant Is Entertaining, But Thinks Rubina Dilaik Will Win Bigg Boss 14

Jasleen Matharu and Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota rose to fame as a couple when they entered Bigg Boss 12 house. They had entered the house as 'vichitra couple'. They had said that they were in relationship for three years, but denied after they came out of the show, stating it was a marketing tactic. Jasleen was later seen in Colors' reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. With Bigg Boss 14 being much talked about, Jasleen expressed her views on the same.

She was quoted by IANS as saying, "Honestly, I am not following this season's Bigg Boss. I thought Eijaz (Khan) will be one of the top five contestants in the show but he suddenly walked out of the show, so it's very difficult to say who is going to be there till the end, but I think Rubina (Dilaik) is going to win the show because she is playing really well."

Jasleen is also impressed by Rakhi's game. She said Rakhi is very entertaining and called her a sweetheart. She feels Rakhi is playing well too. She didn't comment on Arshi Khan as she said that she doesn't know about her much.

When asked if she would like to enter Bigg Boss house again, she said, "Definitely! I always feel that no matter how much money you spend, you are not going to experience that kind of environment anywhere in the world, so I was lucky that I was given an opportunity to be a part of that show. Now, if the makers approach me, I will surely accept their offer."

Jasleen will be sharing screen space with Anup Jalota in film, Woh Meri Student Hai, which is written, directed and produced by Jasleen's father Kesar Matharu.

(With IANS Inputs)

