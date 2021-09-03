Jasmin-Aly, Rahul-Disha, Gauahar & Others Visit Late Sidharth Shukla's Family; Aly Writes Stay Strong Sana

Jasmin & Aly; Aly asks Shehnaaz To Stay Strong

Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni arrived at Sidharth's house. Jasmin was very good friends with Sidharth. Fans noticed her eyes and asked her to stay strong.

Jasmin tweeted, "Numb and in disbelief 💔 You left too soon. The heaven got a star . Will miss you Sidhart."

Aly Goni wrote, "Chehra jo hamesha haste hue dekha.. khush dekha... lekin aaj jaisa dekha bass dil toot gaya💔 stay strong sana.. #numb #heartbroken."

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar too visited Sidharth's family. In an interview with News18, Rahul recalled his conversation with the late actor and said, "I am in a deep state of shock. No matter how much I think about it, I don't have the words. I woke up to the news and since then I haven't been able to do anything. He was a wonderful human being. We had a great time inside the Bigg Boss house and since then we have kept in touch. We would often bump into each other at our gym sessions. He was one of the most jovial guys around who would interact with everyone. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile was something that everyone loved."

Gauahar Khan Breaks Down

Apparently, Gauahar Khan broke down as she arrived to meet Sidharth's family post his untimely demise.

She shared a few pictures on her Instagram account and wrote, "From me watching you as an audience, to me discovering you as a friend . Thank you @colorstv and #BiggBoss for introducing me to a GEM ! @realsidharthshukla the moments I shared with u taught me how childlike you were , soft hearted , caring , loving , ziddi in the spirit to win in a game , naughtiest in the group , apologetic when u realised ur mistake , gave the best hugs , needed all the pampering to show apnapan , n just the nicest little child in the body of a handsome hunk . Thank tou for sharing so many lovely stories of ur life with me , will remember you through them ! ❤️I truly wish I got more time with you ! I pray that your soul keeps smiling , forever ! Love n prayers , Sid ! 😭🤗💔🌸."

Rashami Desai Remember Sidharth

Rashami Desai, who was also good friends with Sidharth, also reached Sidharth's residence to pay condolences to his family. She shared a few pictures and wrote, "Sometimes life gets complicated but today was a reminder that there's something bigger than all of us. Words don't make sense anymore. My heart breaks as I type this - rest in peace #SidharthShukla 💔🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Om shanti 🙏🏼."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Writes…

Devoleena, who visited Sidharth Shukla's family in the evening, shared a few Instagram stories. Colors TV shared her post in which she had said, "Its heartbreaking to write that will never meet again. I will miss him & will always cherish my journey with him inside the house. he will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. We were not best friends, but we both knew that will be there in need for each other. He was a good soul." (sic)

Shehbaaz & Other Celebs At Sidharth House

Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaaz, and other celebs- Manish Paul, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Vikas Gupta also visited Sidharth's family to pay their last respects.