Jasmin Bhasin And Aly Goni Had Tested Positive For Coronavirus In April In Latter’s Hometown Jammu

Television actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who were seen together in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, have been dating each other for quite some time now. The couple were recently staying in Goni’s hometown Jammu and had been sharing regular updates and loved-up pics during the lockdown with their fans and followers on social media.

However, what many people are unaware of is that the duo was infected with COVID-19 in April. According to a TOI report, Aly and Jasmin had tested positive for the virus last month around the same time but kept the news under wraps.

A source close to the couple told the daily, “Jasmin and Aly tested positive within a gap of just a few days from each other. They quarantined themselves and tested negative a week later. They tried to stay as positive as they could during the recovery phase.”

The report then states that Jasmin has also confirmed the aforementioned news with them. It must be noted that the Naagin 4 actress has recently back in Mumbai while Aly is still in Jammu. The actor too is expected to return to the city after some time. The source close to them has also added that the duo is looking forward to resuming work soon.

For the unversed, Aly and Jasmin had participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and became friends during the course of the series. Their friendship soon blossomed into love during their stint on the 14th season of Bigg Boss. Post Bigg Boss 14, the duo was also seen together in two music videos - 'Tera Suit' and 'Tu Bhi Sataye Jayega.'