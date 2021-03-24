Jasmin Bhasin And Aly Goni Recreate Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla’s Song Marjaneya

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's music video titled 'Marjaneya' had sent their fans into a frenzy as soon as it was released. The track has been crooned by Neha Kakkar and marks the couple's first music video. While many of their fans have been recreating the peppy track, the song was also recreated recently by Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin.

Yes, you heard that right, the song 'Marjaneya' received an adorable shout out from Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. The couple recreated the song shelling out some endearing expressions during the same. Rubina Dilaik also commented on the same stating "Awwdorable". Singer Tony Kakkar who had crooned Jasmin and Aly's song 'Tera Suit' also commented on the post writing, "Why so cute you both." Take a look at the video shared by Aly.

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla also had created a delightful Instagram reel wherein they recreated Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's hit track 'Tera Suit'. Amidst the speculations of discord between the two couples, their promoting each other's songs was seen as a lovely gesture by some of the fans. JasLy and RubiNav as their fans fondly call them have inevitably put the rumours of any kind of coldness between them to rest by recreating their respective music videos on their social media accounts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jasmin Bhasin will be seen in another music video opposite Gurnazar Chattha. Apart from that, the actor will also be collaborating with Maninder Buttar for a music video titled 'Pani Di Gal.' Talking about Rubina Dilaik, she will be seen in another music video opposite Paras Chhabra which has been crooned by Asees Kaur.

Rubina Dilaik will also be returning to her popular show, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The Bigg Boss 14 winner will be reprising her role as Saumya in the show. The promo of the same was recently unveiled by the makers. There have also been speculations that Rubina has been approached for collaborating with Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla for a music video.