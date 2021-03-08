Tera Suit Song: Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin’s Chemistry Steals The Show

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's much-awaited music video, 'Tera Suit' has finally been unveiled by the makers. The track has been crooned and composed by Tony Kakkar and had been in the buzz right since its inception. Now, that the song has finally been released, it can be safely said that it is nothing less than a treat for all the 'JasLy' fans out there.

Talking about the fun track, the song sees the infectious chemistry between Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. The two can be seen shaking a leg with Tony Kakkar. Some of the stylish outfits donned by Jasmin is also pleasing to the eye in the track. The peppy beat of the track coupled with Aly and Jasmin's crackling camaraderie is one of the main highlights of the song.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin had recently unveiled the first look of the song in their social media accounts which had sent their fans into a frenzy. Talking about the same, Jasmin could be seen looking super glamorous in the outfit of a jailor. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor could be seen donning a white crop top with black pants and a cop's cap. Aly Goni on the other hand could be seen looking dapper in a white tee which he had paired up with an orange jacket and baggy pants, holding a bundle of notes in his hands. The poster of 'Tera Suit' also featured Tony Kakkar in a yellow tee and black pants. The fans of the two soon started trending, 'Tera Suit Out Now' to celebrate the release of the song.

This marks the first collaboration of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin for a music video, ever since the two exited the Bigg Boss 14 house. Some of the couple's industry friends like Bharti Singh, Krishna Mukherjee and others have also cheered for the song on their social media account. Not only this, but Aly and Jasmin's co-contestants from the show like Manu Punjabi and Rubina Dilaik have also given a shout-out to the song. Take a look at the catchy song featuring Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin.