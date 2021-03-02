Jasmin Bhasin And Aly Goni’s Fans Shower Love On JasLy, Trend ‘Jasmin Ke Ghar Hum Jayenge’

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni who were close friends before their stint on Bigg Boss 14, went on to confess their love for each other on the show. Ever since then, their fans had been rooting for them when it came to their whirlwind romance. Much to the happiness of the 'JasLy' fans, Jasmin also accompanied Aly to his hometown in Jammu, where the couple rang in the latter's birthday. Now, to celebrate these happy times of the couple, their fans have started trending, Jasmin Ke Ghar Hum Jayenge on Twitter.

Aly Goni had also joined in the trend wherein he wrote, "Jasmin hi Mera Ghar Hai Lekin Fir Bhi JASMIN KE GHAR HUM JAENGE." Soon, many of their fans started trending the same wherein they showered immense love on the couple. Some of the fans even shared some adorable pictures of Jasmin spending a joyful time in Jammu. Take a look at Aly's tweet along with the tweets of their fans who trended the same.

Jasmin hi mera ghar hai ❤️ lekin fir bhi

JASMIN KE GHAR HUM JAENGE — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) March 2, 2021

Myyy cuttessstttt bub,be readyyy hum aaarhe Hain;-)



JASMIN KE GHAR HUM JAENGE pic.twitter.com/qnXD1ne2vG — Meanest Girl💅 (@Jasxloml) March 2, 2021

HOW'S THE JOSH GUYS????????

JASMIN KE GHAR HUM JAENGE — ◉WORLD OF JAS+ALY◉ (@JasLyUniverse1) March 2, 2021

I still get goosebumps and a smile on my face when I read @AlyGoni sir's tweet: "Jasmin hi mera ghar hai" .....Ufffffff!!

I can't even imagine how happy and special @jasminbhasin maam would have felt reading it!

JASMIN KE GHAR HUM JAENGE — PunitJPathak FC (@punitpathakfans) March 2, 2021

When Jas evicted

Salman :Teary eyed

When Jas come back

Salman : chunry chunry 😍😍

Hum kya Salman sir bhi Jasmin ke ghar jaenge Woohoo ❤️

JASMIN KE GHAR HUM JAENGE — Namrata Bhalerao (@NamrataBhaler15) March 2, 2021

Meanwhile, some of the fans of Jasmin Bhasin have also been lashing out at Rubina Dilaik over the latter's animosity with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. However, this did not go down well with the fans of the Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki actor's fans who soon started trending, Stop Being Jealous Of Rubina. Rubina's fans mainly started taking a jibe at Jasmin while doing the same. Take a look at some of the tweets by the Bigg Boss 14 winner's fans.

Go to latest section in tagline STOP BEING JEALOUS OF RUBINA and RT maximum tweets with your backups to increase tweet count and keep repeating this, Show your trendmaster josh here to shower love. More your Rt more will be the impact. — Team Rubina Dilaik OFC 💎 (@RubiDilaikOFC) March 2, 2021

Sapolis and their obsession with rubina

Ayee hayeee



STOP BEING JEALOUS OF RUBINA — Dia🔥 (@minnion1998) March 2, 2021

She wore her scars as her best attire. A stunning dress made of hellfire.



STOP BEING JEALOUS OF RUBINA pic.twitter.com/3dkgYp38NT — RUBINA DILAIK OFFICIAL FC💎 (@RubinaDilaik_) March 2, 2021

#RubinaDilaik achievement in bb

• highest Trended TV personality in India 16.3m

•Number 1 on ormax from last 5 months

•won BBTM and Boss contest every week

•Highest voted contestant

•Highest watched promos

•song by @roachkilla1



STOP Being JEALOUS OF RUBINA pic.twitter.com/oLWlaX2bSU — RUBINA DILAIK OFFICIAL FC💎 (@RubinaDilaik_) March 2, 2021

This is not the first time that the fans of Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin have clashed on social media. Ever since their friendship went downhill in Bigg Boss 14, their humongous fandoms have also locked horns with each other. However, Rubina surprised the fans recently when she called Jasmin a 'beautiful lady' on her chat session on Twitter. While Jasmin also took to her Twitter handle to share a positive tweet about letting go of all the negativity. Her recent tweet read as, "I know that all my fans love me madly and every day of mine is filled with happiness and positivity, my Bigg Boss journey is over and it was incredible because of your love. Now I want you all to let go of all the negativity and ignore and avoid what doesn't spread happiness."

