      Jasmin Bhasin And Aly Goni's 'Tera Suit' Crosses 100 Million Views

      Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have always been the audience's favourite. With their innocent and goofy chemistry, they made a special place for themselves so much so that after their stint in reality show Bigg Boss 14 fans started calling them 'JasLy.’

      Jasmin Bhasin

      Apart from featuring in the same reality shows, Jasmin and Aly had never shared the screen before, and it was a treat to sore eyes to watch them together in Tony Kakkar's music video titled 'Tera Suit.’

      Produced by Desi Music Factory, the song has been trending on social media ever since it released on YouTube and it recently entered the 100 million views club.

      Though 'Tera Suit’ was a new-age party number song, the audience was super impressed by Jasmin and Aly's fun camaraderie. And the couple will soon be seen in another music video titled 'Tu bhi sataya jayega,’ which looks like a tale of love, betrayal and heartbreak. The song will release on April 27, and there is already a lot of buzz around it. We can't wait to watch them together again, what about you?

      Story first published: Monday, April 26, 2021, 19:07 [IST]
