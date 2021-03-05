Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin To Collaborate With Tony Kakkar For The Music Video Tera Suit

There is good news for all the die-hard fans of Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni as the two will soon be featuring in Tony Kakkar's new music video, 'Tera Suit'. The poster of the same was unveiled by the actors on their social media accounts which has further increased the excitement level surrounding the same. Anshul Garg of Desi Music Factory has also gone on to announce the same on his social media handle.

Jasmin Bhasin had yesterday teased her fans with a 'surprise' which was none other than the announcement of their music video, 'Tera Suit'. Talking about the first look, Jasmin can be seen looking super glamorous in the outfit of a jailor. The actor can be seen donning a white crop top with black pants and a cop's cap. Aly Goni on the other hand is looking dapper in a white tee which he has paired up with an orange jacket and baggy pants, holding a bundle of notes in his hands. The poster of 'Tera Suit' also features Tony Kakkar in a yellow tee and black pants. By the looks of it, the song has been presumably been shot against the backdrop of a jail. Take a look at the poster of the same.

Anshul Garg had earlier announced the same on his Twitter handle wherein he had written, "Back on Twitter! So there will be announcements! #TonyKakkar #AlyGoni #JasmineBhasin." Fans of Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are on cloud nine with this latest announcement. They soon began to trend Tera Suit Ft Jasly on Twitter celebrating the couple's first project after Bigg Boss 14.

This is not the first time that Bigg Boss contestants have collaborated with Tony Kakkar. Tony had earlier joined hands with the super hit pair of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill for his music video 'Shona Shona'. The song went on to become a blockbuster amongst the listeners. It will be interesting to see if Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's 'Tera Suit' tastes similar success to Tony's earlier tracks. The couple was holidaying in Jammu which happens to be Aly's hometown.

