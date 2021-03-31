Jasmin Bhasin Breaks Silence Over Her Marriage Plans With Aly Goni; Says ‘Possible Hi Nahi Hai’

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the most loved couples in the Indian television industry right now. After the duo appeared together in Bigg Boss 14, fans can't stop gushing over their adorable chemistry. During their Bigg Boss journey, they often said that they are more than best friends, however, their cosiness and romantic behaviours inside the house hinted about their strong feelings for each other.

Now, since the show got over, netizens are waiting for the couple to get married. But according to Jasmin Bhasin, it is not possible as of now. Recently, the Naagin actress was spotted in Mumbai, where the shutterbugs asked her about her marriage plans with actor-beau Aly Goni. Jasmin said, "Possible hi nahi hai. Abhi toh humari koi baat nahi chal rahi. Abhi toh naya naya pyar hua hai (It's not possible. We aren't even talking about it. We have just fallen in love)."

Well, the viral video of her reply must have broken #JasLy fans' hearts, as they were expecting some positive response from the actress. Thankfully, they are still in a relationship and giving major couple goals to their fans. Recently, on the occasion of Holi, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni recreated their song 'Tera Suit' on Instagram. The couple was looking stunning together and had a lot of fun while celebrating the festival of colours.

Earlier, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni had gone on a double date with their dear friends Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar in Mumbai. The inside pictures of the same went viral on social media, and fans started pouring love on their beautiful BFF moments.

After Jasmin Bhasin's statement, fans are eagerly waiting to know what Aly Goni has to say about the same. Stay tuned.

