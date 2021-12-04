Jasmin Bhasin Buys Her Dream Home In Mumbai; Aly Goni Congratulates Her & Gives BIG Hint About Their Marriage

TV actress and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin has recently purchased a new house in Goregaon, Mumbai. The diva is indeed feeling happy after getting possession of her expensive house in the city of dreams. Her actor-boyfriend Aly Goni recently shared a glimpse of her beautiful house on Instagram.

Aly shared a picture with Jasmin Bhasin from her new home and captioned the picture as, "I m so so sooo proud of you ❤️ Congratulations on ur new house meri jaan I know how much u have worked hard for this ✨ 🧿😘😘."

In the above picture, the lovebirds are looking cute together. The interior of her house which we can see in the background is looking beautiful. Interestingly, Jasmin Bhasin got overwhelmed after seeing Aly Goni's caption and commented, "Our home."

Well, fans can't stop gushing over Jasly's cute moment. They have also been congratulating the Naagin star for her big achievement. Interestingly, celebs like Priyank Sharma, Rahul Vaidya, Krishna Mukherji, Shardul Pandit, Meera Deosthale, Rubina Dilaik and others congratulated her on the comments section.

Let us tell you, Jasmin and Aly's fans are eagerly waiting for their marriage. And guess what, Aly Goni recently gave a big hint about their wedding in her Instagram story. Aly took to his Instagram story and tried out a filter that predicted his marriage. In the first attempt, he got a 'never' answer. However, in the second attempt, which also had Jasmin Bhasin sitting beside him, he got an answer. The response from the filter was 'in a few days.'

Notably, Aly Goni shared the moment on the story and tagged Jasmin Bhasin. He captioned it as, "Soon" with smiling emojis and the song 'Band Baaja Baaraat' was playing in the background. Looks like, they are all set to take their relationship to the next level, and Jasly fans are very excited for the official announcement.