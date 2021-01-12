Jasmin Bhasin Calls Rubina Arrogant & Manipulative; Says They Can't Be Friends

‘My Friendship With Rubina Dilaik Has No Future’

Jasmin was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "My friendship with Rubina Dilaik has no future. But I don't hold any grudge against her nor do I have any immunity. She claims herself to be so mature and understanding and in fact she thought everyone else in the house are fools. She has always said that she has the right realisations at the right time so, why didn't she understand this time. Maybe she understood after my eviction that it was the right time to say the dialogue and give a performance and she did that."

Jasmin Finds Rubina Arrogant

Initially, Jasmin bonded with Rubina like a sister, but later during one of the tasks in the Bigg Boss house, the duo turned against each other and ever since then they had been arch rivals in the house. The Naagin 4 actress said that she finds Rubina arrogant.

‘Rubina Knows When To Manipulate People’

She added, "Rubina knows who she needs to talk politely and with whom she needs to be sweet to so that she moves forward in the game. And if she knows that a particular person is of no use to her she will be arrogant to her/him. She has arrogance in her nature. Rubina knows when to manipulate people, their conversations, sentences, words, she knows it very well."

Jasmin Wants To Continue Her Friendship With Abhinav

Although she wants to continue her friendship with Shakti actress' husband Abhinav Shukla, she doesn't want to be friends with Rubina. She said that Abhinav Shukla is a really sweet person and she genuinely likes him. She added that she would definitely like to continue her friendship with him even outside the house and doesn't mind hanging out with Rubina or chilling with her. She clarified, "It's nothing like she is a bad person or something, but we can't be friends."