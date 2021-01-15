Jasmin Bhasin’s Father On Her Relationship With Aly: This Is The Time For Her To Focus On Her Career

Jasmin’s Father About Her Relationship With Aly

When ETimes TV asked Jasmin's father about his daughter's relationship, he didn't comment on it. He said, "We know they are friends. But I won't comment on it further."

‘This Is The Time For Her To Focus On Her Career’

About Jasmin's eviction, he said, "She will get a lot more good opportunities. This is the time for her to focus on her career."

‘I Love Aly’

Meanwhile, a video of Jasmin saying 'I love Aly' has gone viral on social media. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress was seen hanging out with her close friends- Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Punit Pathak and his wife Nidhi Moony Singh. They were spotted outside the restaurant, where in Jasmin interacted with paparazzi and posed for selfies with fans.

Jasmin Steps Out With Friends

When a pap questioned about Aly to Jasmin, she said, "I love Aly and I want him to get the trophy" while Bharti joked and said, "I love Haarsh and mein Haarsh se shaadi karna chahti hun (I want to marry Haarsh)."

Jasmin On Rubina

In another video, when a pap asked about Rubina, she said, "Rubina accha game kehlti hai par badi chalak hai (Rubina plays well, but she is very clever)."

